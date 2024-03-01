WWE Friday Night SmackDown comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (Mar. 1, 2024) with a live show emanating from Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, featuring all the fallout from the Elimination Chamber premium live event that went down this past weekend in Perth, Australia.

Advertised for tonight: The Rock returns to SmackDown to respond to Cody Rhodes’ challenge for a match.

Also on the card: Dakota Kai returns to in-ring action for a tag team match with her partner Bayley against The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane), Carlito goes to war with Santos Escobar in a Street Fight, and more!

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the SmackDown live blog kicks off once the show starts on FOX. It will be below this line here. (Note: Links to illegal streams are prohibited. Pics and GIFs are allowed.)

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR MAR. 1