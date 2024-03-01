Cody Rhodes will make a few appearances on SmackDown in March, with each date coinciding with The Rock’s three advertised appearances for the blue brand. If Rhodes is indeed stalking the Great One, as was suggested by Cain A. Knight, he may want to bring his bosom buddy Seth Rollins with him because The Rock won’t be alone.

Roman Reigns, the reigning WWE Universal Champion, posted a reminder on social media stating that the Bloodline will be in the house for the March 1 episode of SmackDown in Glendale, AZ, alongside The Rock. With all parties present, they’ll have the opportunity to discuss Rhodes’ challenge for a one-on-one match with The Rock. Additionally, The Rock may unveil his latest merchandise line, inspired by The American Nightmare and his rabid supporters.

Dubbed “The Rock Slap T-Shirt,” The Rock’s latest piece of apparel is a spinoff of the popular Batman slapping Robin meme, as it calls to mind the moment when Rock introduced his five fingers to Rhodes’ face at the WrestleMania Kickoff in early February.

Here’s the complete product description from the WWE Shop website:

The Rock has made it very clear he lost his WrestleMania 40 moment for one reason and one reason only: the Cody Crybabies. Lucky for the WWE Universe, The Great One’s disgust with Cody Rhodes’ fans has delivered this marvelous Slap T-Shirt. The People’s Champion in comic form is laying the smackdown on The American Nightmare for a hysterical rendition of events. Even though The Brahma Bull doesn’t care where or when you wear this awesome tee, you will revel in its comfy fit and colorful design. If you smelllllllllllllaaaa, what The Rock is cooking!

With The People’s Champ and the Undisputed Champ in the same room with Rhodes, perhaps they and the rest of the Bloodline will give Cody’s fans something else to cry about.

Editor’s note: G0mez submitted this post before The Great One dropped his Friday afternoon Twitter bomb on Rhodes & Rollins. Check that out here.