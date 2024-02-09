Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton qualify for Elimination Chamber

WWE kicked off Friday Night SmackDown this week with an announcement — Cody Rhodes will indeed challenge Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal championship at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia come early April. That led to a second announcement — Seth Rollins’ next title challenger will be determined in an Elimination Chamber match at the upcoming Elimination Chamber event on Sat., Feb. 24, 2024, in Perth, Australia.

You know what that means.

Qualifying matches!

Those kicked off on SmackDown, starting with Drew McIntyre getting one step closer to realizing his dream by defeating AJ Styles thanks to an unintended assist from LA Knight.

Later, Randy Orton defeated Sami Zayn with an RKO to book his ticket after a really fun main event match. McIntyre joined him in the ring for a staredown and a way too early preview of the Chamber match.

The updated Elimination Chamber lineup: