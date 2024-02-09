Here’s how WWE will find Seth Rollins’ opponent for WrestleMania 40

This week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown opened with Triple H clearing up any remaining confusion surrounding the main event of WrestleMania 40 and what the plan will be — Cody Rhodes will be challenging Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal championship and it doesn’t matter who has a problem with that.

That decision, of course, means Seth Rollins needs an opponent for April 6 in Philadelphia. However would WWE decide to find a new number one contender to the world heavyweight championship?

Indeed, a field of 12 wrestlers was revealed, with six qualifying matches to determine the six participants in said Elimination Chamber match, which will take place at the event of the same name on Sat., Feb. 24, 2024, in Perth, Australia. Those qualifiers kick off this week and will obviously wrap up within the next couple episodes of television.

The 12:

