Tag team title match official for Elimination Chamber

WWE needed to find new number one contenders for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship, and they did so by holding two separate Fatal 4-Way matches on Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown, respectively. The winners of those matches would meet on SmackDown this week to determine who would go on to Elimination Chamber on Sat., Feb. 24, 2024, in Perth, Australia, to face The Judgment Day’s Finn Balor & Damian Priest.

Those winners were British Strong Style, Pete Dunne & Tyler Bate, and DIY, Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa.

The ensuing match between the two was every bit the fun sprint you would have expected from Triple H’s NXT a few years back, only playing out on the main roster. You might be surprised at the result, however, as Dunne & Bate scored the win over the surging DIY when Dunne pinned Gargano.

The two teams showed respect to each other after the match.

The updated Elimination Chamber lineup: