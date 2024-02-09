Bianca Belair qualifies for Elimination Chamber match

WWE has stopped just short of outright promoting that Becky Lynch will be winning the number one contender Elimination Chamber match later this month in Perth, Australia. You may have noticed she was given promo time opposite Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley at the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff press event.

Spoiler alert?

Still, there is an Elimination Chamber match to do and this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown featured another qualifying match for it. In said match, Michin was a game opponent but there was just no way she was getting past Bianca Belair, who booked her ticket to the land down under.

The updated Elimination Chamber lineup: