Bianca Belair qualifies for Elimination Chamber match

WWE has stopped just short of outright promoting that Becky Lynch will be winning the number one contender Elimination Chamber match later this month in Perth, Australia. You may have noticed she was given promo time opposite Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley at the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff press event.
Spoiler alert?
Still, there is an Elimination Chamber match to do and this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown featured another qualifying match for it. In said match, Michin was a game opponent but there was just no way she was getting past Bianca Belair, who booked her ticket to the land down under.
The updated Elimination Chamber lineup:
- Elimination Chamber: Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair vs. TBA vs. TBA vs. TBA vs. TBA
- Elimination Chamber: Drew McIntyre vs. TBA vs. TBA vs. TBA vs. TBA vs. TBA
- Women’s World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Nia Jax
- Tag Team Championship: The Judgment Day (c) vs. DIY or British Strong Style
Loading comments...