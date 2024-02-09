Drew McIntyre channels Owen Hart while talking WrestleMania title scenes

The WrestleMania XL Kickoff event WWE held last night (Feb. 8) in Las Vegas succeeded in getting us excited for several possible big matches at April’s Showcase of the Immortals — and it didn’t even include a guy who’s doing some of the best work in the company right now.

Fear not, though. Drew McIntyre wasn’t going to let the scene that unfolded between Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, The Rock, and Seth Rollins go without comment. He posted a TikTok video this afternoon with his take on what went down, quoting Owen Hart as he continued to take aim at Rollins — promising once again to win the WWE World Heavyweight title from Seth at ‘Mania.

“Shall we talk about that press conference then? Rock, Roman, Cody — was Seth there? I can’t remember. No, no, he was there. Before I get to Seth, and I will get to Seth, let’s talk about Cody.

“Well done! You finally found your balls and made the right call Good for you. It just took some McIntyre truth bombs and beating your ass on Monday for playing games with everybody, but you go and finish that story, kid. Congratulations.

“Now, our World Heavyweight champion. He came out on the stage, danced, said a whole bunch of nothing, and then stood by the side as the others talked down to him, talked down about the title, talked down about our locker room. This man’s not the leader you think he is. I would never let anyone — not Cody, not The Rock, certainly not Roman talk about my title in that way. Have some pride, mate. Take the attention. It’s clear now more than ever, Raw needs a change. It’s clear Seth isn’t up to the job mentally, as well as physically, now. Pat McAfee even called Seth the bloody forgotten name in all of this at the start of the presser. Come on, lad. People have forgotten his name because he’s allowed it. Played the clown, and he’s been overshadowed.

“Enough is enough and it’s time for a change.

“Last night was a bunch of chosen ones when the original Chosen One was left at home. I hope you’re all seeing now that I’m the only person in this place who’s been telling you the truth the entire time. The only one who has actually stuck by my convictions. There’s a lot of moving parts going on right now, a lot of possible roads, but they all lead to the same destination at WrestleMania, Drew McIntyre: World Heavyweight champion.”