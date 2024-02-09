Triple H will address the WrestleMania Kickoff fallout on SmackDown tonight

After the events of yesterday’s Kickoff in Las Vegas, Triple H booked a main event for WrestleMania 40. But the closing moments of Thursday’s “press conference” featured TKO Board member Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson cursing out WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque and telling him to “fix it”.

It’s led to a lot of speculation that Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns may not be as “official” for Sunday, April 7 in Philadelphia as The Game said it is.

Well, we might not have to wait long to get the next twist is a story that’s kept pro wrestling fans on the hook for the past week. WWE’s announced Triple H will address last night’s fallout on SmackDown tonight (Feb. 9):

BREAKING: @TripleH will be live on #SmackDown TONIGHT to address the fallout from the #WrestleMania XL Kickoff Press Conference. pic.twitter.com/liS5Z3XMJj — WWE (@WWE) February 9, 2024

A promo from the WrestleMania “main eventer”* who wasn’t featured at yesterday’s Kickoff has also been added to the show. Royal Rumble winner Bayley will be talking about her split from Damage CTRL, and challenging former teammate IYO SKY for the WWE Women’s championship at the Showcase of the Immortals.

Those segments will join the already announced British Strong Style vs. #DIY match to determine the #1 contenders for Judgment Day’s WWE Tag titles, Bianca Belair vs. Mia “Michin” Yim in an Elimination Chamber qualifier, and General Manager Nick Aldis picking United States champion Logan Paul’s next challenger.

Find out what Haitch will say, and get a a run down of everything that happens on SmackDown as it happens in our live blog here.