CM Punk remains pro-punching people in the face

At the WrestleMania XL Kickoff event yesterday (Feb. 8) in Las Vegas, CM Punk returned to live WWE programming for the first time since confirming he’d torn his triceps in the Royal Rumble. As rumored, Punk was working in a role he often has at every stop in his career, and still does for MMA promotion Cage Fury Fighting Championship: commentary.

Unsurprisingly given his gift for gab, it’s a job at which Punk’s always excelled. Last night was no exception, as he and Big E were both great additions to the panel for a newsworthy show. But fans noticed a recurring them to Punk’s commentary... he’s in favor of addressing a variety of issues by punching people in the face.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson slaps Cody Rhodes in the face? Bust him in the mouth!

Seth Rollins is seemingly left out of the WrestleMania main event picture? Punch someone in the mouth!

Dudes with man buns? PUNCH THOSE PEOPLE IN THE FACE!

compilation from the press conference of cm punk talking about punching people in the face pic.twitter.com/WD6dpKKA9v — jesse (@solsrvca) February 9, 2024

It’s a strategy that you could argue hasn’t always served Punk well in the past, but you can’t say he’s not committed to it.

“Personal issues can be solved when men fight... it’s pro wrestling for god’s sake, let’s go!”