Earlier this week, Seth Rollins spoke with Maggie Gray and Andrew Perloff of CBS Sports Radio about the sexual abuse allegations against Vince McMahon in Janel Grant’s lawsuit.

The Maggie & Perloff show initially only shared one line from his response to a question about the claims in Grant’s suit, which was also filed against former WWE executive John Laurinaitis, and WWE itself, alleging a company-wide culture which enabled McMahon’s behavior. The full question and answer, posted later, largely was about separating the wrestling roster from the scandal.

Gray asked Rollins if things would change for the talent with McMahon gone (he’s resigned from all his roles at WWE and parent company TKO, while denying the allegations and vowing to fight them). Seth replied:

“You know what, day-to-day for us it doesn’t (change). We are so far removed as talent from that stuff. It’s awful. It’s terrible, I hate it. It’s a disgusting situation. But we are so far removed from it. When we get to work it’s just about how we make the show the best possible show we can. Who are we out there with? What is his promo going to be? What’s this match gonna be? And how do we entertain the fans? That’s really what our job is. “That stuff, that’s personal stuff, that’s business stuff, and that is so far above what we’re thinking. We’re not going to say anything that is going to impact any of that. It’s an awful situation, we’re focused on what do day-to-day. It’s just like any other business structure. It’s awful and you wish you could have done something. But at the end of the day, your job is your job. That’s what we do. We show up and try and give the people who pay for the tickets the best possible show we can. That’s kinda our department.”

The WWE World Heavyweight champion was also asked about McMahon and the allegations last night (Feb. 8) before the WrestleMania XL Kickoff event. He pointed back to his previous comments in his answer to Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp and again sought to draw a line between the talent and the executive branch of WWE:

“It’s a crap situation. I said it in that interview on radio row. It sucks. It’s horrible. It’s disgusting. I don’t like hearing about it, reading about it, it’s abhorent. I hope, if the allegations are accurate, I hope anybody involved with it gets what’s coming to them. It sucks. For me, it’s very difficult because I didn’t see that side of him. I didn’t experience that. When you see stuff like that, it’s jarring and it’s painful. It sucks all around. There is just no other way to say it. It sucks. It really sucks.”

The federal investigation into McMahon stemming from Grant’s case and the hush money scandal which preceded it, and stories about Ashley Massaro which have resurfaced in the wake of that, indicate that some members of the roster were targeted by McMahon or complicit in his alleged misdeeds. The information available has also led many to question how unaware anyone in the organization could be about what Vince & others were said to be doing.

For now, Rollins is the most high profile member of the current roster speaking on the matter publicly.