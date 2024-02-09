Trinity wins her final match in TNA

Trinity currently plies her trade in WWE as Naomi. However, thanks to the magic of television, she had unfinished business in TNA. Trinity competed in her final match with the company during Thursday night’s episode of Impact on February 8, 2024.

Trinity felt the glow for the final time in the Impact Zone.

Trinity tagged with Knockouts champion Jordynne Grace against the duo of Gisele Shaw and Savannah Evans. In the television timeline, this match was acknowledged as taking place after the Royal Rumble, which had the return of Naomi to WWE and the surprise appearance of Grace. In reality, this bout was taped on January 19, and the Royal Rumble occurred on January 27.

Jai Vidal interfered to help the Shawntourage isolate Grace. The Juggernaut unloaded clotheslines to create space for the hot tag. Trinity ran wild with agile offense to shake her rump for the Rear View on Evans. Shaw made the save on the pinfall. Grace dumped Shaw out of the ring crashing onto Vidal. The Knockouts champion uncorked a spinning backfist to Evans, then Trinity added a high kick. Trinity went into overdrive for a Code Red transitioning for the Starstruck submission to win.

That successful outing puts a bow on Trinity’s brief TNA career. She held the Knockouts Championship for 182 days during that run.

TNA posted full video of Trinity’s final match.

Share your favorite memories of Trinity’s time in TNA.