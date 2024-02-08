Just a short while ago at WWE’s WrestleMania XL Kickoff press conference, The Rock turned heel and essentially aligned himself with Roman Reigns. They agreed that a WrestleMania 40 main event match of The Rock vs. Reigns, bound by blood, is the biggest such match in the history of the event.

Cody Rhodes didn’t appreciate The Rock’s ego trip, so he interrupted their family bonding to finally make his decision. Cody proceeded to screw up their plans by choosing to face Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 40. The Rock slapped Cody in the face, pure chaos ensued, and there are now a lot more questions than answers.

One thing we do have an answer for, at least for now, is that Cody’s decision means he takes back his WrestleMania main event spot from The Rock. Triple H made that official when he posted the following graphic on social media, establishing that Reigns vs. Rhodes is booked at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia on the weekend of April 6 and April 7:

Decision made. @CodyRhodes gets the chance to finish his story when he challenges @WWERomanReigns in the main event of #WrestleMania XL. pic.twitter.com/A12apAnELf — Triple H (@TripleH) February 9, 2024

There are a ton of moving parts to this story and it’s clear that changes are coming. For example, The Rock and Seth Rollins will heavily play into the story that WWE tells over the next two months, and Corporate Rock probably has the power to make life difficult for Rhodes.

Perhaps we’ll get some clues as to what’s coming next on tomorrow’s (Feb. 9) episode of SmackDown. But for now, fans of Cody can celebrate that the American Nightmare is officially in the main event of WrestleMania 40 and can finish his story by defeating Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal championship.

How do you see this angle playing out from here, Cagesiders?