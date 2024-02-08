WWE announces a new weekly video series showcasing very short matches

A ton of wrestling fans are tuned in to tonight’s WrestleMania XL Kickoff press conference to find out whether Roman Reigns will fight The Rock or Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 40.

Well before we heard from The Rock or Rhodes, though, WWE wisely used the extra attention to get the word out on its new weekly video series, WWE Speed, debuting in Spring 2024 exclusively on X:

JUST ANNOUNCED: WWE Speed is a new weekly video series showcasing up to 5-minute matches which will be distributed exclusively on X!



Beginning Spring 2024, WWE and X will deliver the new format for high-paced timed matches showcasing your favorite WWE Superstars! pic.twitter.com/QlhCKoRUrz — WWE (@WWE) February 9, 2024

WWE first tested out the Speed concept at a SmackDown taping in December, so it appears the decision-makers liked how it turned out. The hype for WWE Speed says my favorite WWE wrestlers will be showcased, so I look forward to seeing Becky Lynch, Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre, Rhea Ripley, and LA Knight competing in fast-paced five minute matches this spring.

Are you excited for WWE Speed, Cagesiders?