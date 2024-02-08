 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Drew McIntyre really wants you to buy his new shirt trolling CM Punk

By Cain A. Knight
All of the talk this week about whether The Rock or Cody Rhodes should get to wrestle in the main event of WrestleMania 40 has been a waste of time, because Drew McIntyre is clearly the most deserving wrestler for that spot.

McIntyre continued his great troll work this week on Raw when he debuted his new shirt burying CM Punk’s WrestleMania main event dream six feet under. You can actually buy the shirt on WWE Shop.

Drew continued selling the shirt on social media today, getting in on the Cody Rhodes’ Decision hoopla to squeeze in a plug for his new merch:

Drew’s trolling wasn’t finished there. After Cody announced that he finally made his decision, Drew responded with a quick clip of The Rock expressing exactly how he feels about it:

At this point, I’d say WWE should forget about The Rock, Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins; Drew McIntyre is the man who the main event of WrestleMania 40 should be centered around.

Make it happen, WWE!

#WeWantDrew

