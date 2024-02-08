It doesn’t sound like The Rock wants to give up his WrestleMania main event spot to Cody Rhodes

The Rock and Roman Reigns are set for an “iconic” face-off during tonight’s WrestleMania XL Kickoff press conference at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The main event of WrestleMania 40 will be made official during the press conference, and right now it looks like that match will be The Rock vs. Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal championship. However, Cody Rhodes will announce his WrestleMania decision tonight, and a lot of his crybaby fans hope he’ll find a way to undo the damage he did last week when he seemingly gave up his main event spot to The Rock.

The Rock said some very nice things about Cody during today’s interview on The Pat McAfee Show. However, The People’s Champ didn’t hold back at the very end of the interview when he made it clear why The Rock vs. Roman Reigns needs to be this year’s WrestleMania main event.

“Let me just end it with this...At the end of the day, I know it, you know it, we know it, Roman knows it, Cody knows it. And at the end of the day, his fans know it that The Rock vs. Roman Reigns is THE, capital T, capital H, capital E, biggest main event in the history of WrestleMania. The Rock and Roman Reigns, and I’ll end it there. They all know it.”

I can think of at least a few WrestleMania main events that are a bigger deal than The Rock vs. Roman Reigns, but I can’t dispute Dwayne’s implication that his match with Roman is a bigger WrestleMania main event match than last year’s Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns bout or a potential Rhodes/Reigns rematch this year. The Rock is such a huge worldwide star right now, combined with his legacy as one of the biggest box office draws in pro wrestling history, that it seems like an obvious statement to me.

With The Rock using such superlatives to describe his assumed WrestleMania main event match against Roman Reigns, right after dumping on Cody’s crybaby fans, do you think there’s any way Cody’s decision tonight will force a change to those plans? Let me know in the comments below, Cagesiders, and make sure to watch the WrestleMania XL Kickoff press conference right here at 7 pm ET.