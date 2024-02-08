CM Punk’s dream of main eventing WrestleMania isn’t happening this year due to triceps surgery, but hey, he at least gets to co-host tonight’s WrestleMania XL Kickoff press conference!

A short while ago, WWE announced on social media that Punk and Big E are joining Michael Cole and Pat McAfee as the hosts for tonight’s event in Las Vegas:

Punk knows exactly what it feels like to carry WWE on his back all year long, only for The Rock to swoop right back in from Hollywood and take away his WrestleMania main events. With that in mind, I can’t think of anyone better to provide commentary and analysis for tonight’s event when The Rock has an “iconic” face-off with Roman Reigns against the wishes of the Cody Crybabies, while Cody Rhodes can potentially steal the show when he finally announces his WrestleMania decision.

Make sure to watch the WrestleMania XL Kickoff press conference right here at 7 pm ET to hear what CM and Big E have to say about a historic night that might be talked about forever.

