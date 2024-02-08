The Rock tells the ‘Cody Crybabies’ to know their role and shut their mouths

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was interviewed today on The Pat McAfee Show in order to hype up tonight’s WrestleMania XL Kickoff press conference.

The Rock started things off by confirming that Cody Rhodes’ decision on who he’s challenging at WrestleMania 40 will indeed be revealed at the press conference:

“History is going to be made. Cody Rhodes is gonna make his decision on who he’s gonna face at WrestleMania, even though we all have a feeling of the direction that that is going. So, I cannot wait.”

Moving on, The Rock explained why he’s returning to the ring after so many years away:

“Dude, I love it. And that’s why. I don’t have to go back. I’ve been lucky enough to get to this point in my career. But I love what I do. I love getting in there, and I love pro wrestling. It’s who I am, it’s what I was born to do, and I was born in this business. But also, from the second that Roman Reigns years ago said, ‘I’m the head of the table and I’m the head of this bloodline,’ that’s when our story began. So it’s converging now. It’s converging to WrestleMania. I understand the passion which we are gonna address and we’ll get to today.”

The People’s Champion then said he expected the current fan reaction to his return, which includes the passionate fan support for Rhodes:

“I expected it. We expected it. Because it’s right there...We all try to keep the finger on the pulse, ultimately what the fans want and what they’re saying. And sometimes, oftentimes...there’s a wave of noise that happens right out of the gate that you want to just pause for a second. Let’s not make any rash decisions. Let’s wait and see how it all shakes out, and see what happens from there. So it was just a matter of waiting. So now, I was not surprised at it. I did expect it...I love Cody. I love his passionate fans.”

The Rock then goes into promo mode and rips apart those fans who are extremely upset about Cody Rhodes possibly not finishing his story at WrestleMania 40. Check out the video for yourself:

"THE ROCK SAYS THIS...



ALL YOU GOTTA DO IS SIT BACK KNOW YOUR ROLE SHUT YOUR MOUTH AND ENJOY THE RIDE THE ROCK IS ABOUT TO TAKE YOU ON..



IF YA SMELLL" ~ @TheRock #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/yvCHCQVI4d — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 8, 2024

“Then, there’s the other passionate fans of Cody. And they’re called the, what’s that? Oh, Cody Crybabies. Yeah...these are grown ass men [saying] ‘Cody’s got to finish his story!’...It’s like wait a second, hold on. Hey dad, you want to go outside and play catch with me? ‘Not now! Cody’s got to finish his story and I’m upset!’ The wife comes in. Hey honey, do you want to go have sex? ‘Not now, Cody’s got to finish his story!’ At the end of the day, look, you got the Cody Crybabies, and you have the Cody fans, and then you have Cody himself, and there’s a clear distinction between the three. But The Rock says this, those Cody Crybabies, the ones for every 10 tweets, they’re shoving a Chicken McNugget in their mouth. For every 20 tweets, they’re shoving two McNuggets up their ass. The Rock says this, all you gotta do is sit back, know your role, shut your mouth, and enjoy the ride that The Rock is gonna take your candy asses on. So hashtag that. Hashtag shut your bitch asses up. Hashtag Cody Crybabies. That’s the fun part of what we do. That’s wrestling. It’s pro wrestling. That’s WWE. And it’s awesome. And I can’t wait for this afternoon.”

Ha! The Rock going into heel mode to talk trash with his classic catchphrases definitely won’t quiet down the mob. Make sure to watch tonight’s WrestleMania XL Kickoff press conference right here at 7 pm ET to see if The Rock will regret these words.

What do you think about The Rock’s take on the Cody Crybabies, Cagesiders?