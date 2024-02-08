Cody Rhodes: ‘I’ve made my decision’

When Cody Rhodes won the Royal Rumble match, he pointed at WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns during his celebration, making it clear that’s who he intended to challenge in the main event of WrestleMania 40. Even so, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins confronted Rhodes on Raw and made the case for Rhodes to fight him instead.

When it came time for Cody to officially announce his decision on last week’s SmackDown, he shocked WWE fans by saying he didn’t need to finish his story at WrestleMania. Cody then stepped aside for The Rock to take his WrestleMania main event spot against Reigns.

That angle seemingly cleared the way for Rhodes to choose Rollins as his WrestleMania opponent. However, WWE received a ton of backlash online over its booking decision regarding The Rock and Rhodes, and there were actually “Rocky Sucks” chants on this week’s Raw. Rollins asked Cody to give his answer about facing him at WrestleMania 40, but Rhodes didn’t get a chance to speak before Drew McIntyre ruined everything.

That leads to tonight’s WrestleMania XL Kickoff press conference, where The Rock and Reigns are schedueld for an “iconic” face-off ahead of their WrestleMania main event match, However, Rhodes will also be at the event, and it sounds like there could be a major angle planned that will reveal Cody’s match at WrestleMania.

To that end, Rhodes took to social media a short while ago and posted a very simple message: “I’ve made my decision.”

I’m pretty sure Cody’s decision will have to be revealed during tonight’s press conference that you can watch here at 7 pm ET. If this doesn’t pique your curiosity about what WWE has in store for tonight’s event, then I don’t know what will.

What do you think Cody’s decision will be, Cagesiders?