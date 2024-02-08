Amari Miller is gone from WWE

NXT wrestler Amari Miller announced on social media today that her WWE contract is up and both sides agreed to part ways:
Picking up my Crown and going into my next chapter. So today, WWE and I have parted ways, neither one of us decided to resign another contract so my 3 years are up. I am beyond grateful of what they have given me and taught me but my journey there has come to an end, when a door closes one door opens!
Will I keep wrestling, who knows, will I lace up my boots again in the future, possibly.
I got to experience a lifestyle that most ppl dream of and I will NEVER take it back!!
Thank you Coaches, WWE, and the fans who actually supported me and not the fans who were bullsh*tters wishing me bad during my career lol.
Much love!
CAMRON CLAY
FKA AMARI MILLER
During Miller’s three years with WWE, she was featured on 205 Live, Level Up, and NXT. She was out of action for most of 2023 recovering from surgery for a torn ACL, before returning to the ring a couple months ago on Level Up.
Miller’s exit announcement includes both a thank you to WWE as well as an acknowledgment that she doesn’t know if she will continue wrestling in the future.
