Amari Miller is gone from WWE

NXT wrestler Amari Miller announced on social media today that her WWE contract is up and both sides agreed to part ways:

Picking up my Crown and going into my next chapter. So today, WWE and I have parted ways, neither one of us decided to resign another contract so my 3 years are up. I am beyond grateful of what they have given me and taught me but my journey there has come to an end, when a door closes one door opens!

Will I keep wrestling, who knows, will I lace up my boots again in the future, possibly.

I got to experience a lifestyle that most ppl dream of and I will NEVER take it back!!

Thank you Coaches, WWE, and the fans who actually supported me and not the fans who were bullsh*tters wishing me bad during my career lol.

Much love!

CAMRON CLAY

FKA AMARI MILLER