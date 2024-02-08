WWE’s WrestleMania XL Kickoff press conference is happening tonight live at 7 pm ET at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

WWE’s marketing for the event promises an “iconic” face-off between The Rock and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, almost one week after Dwayne Johnson showed up on SmackDown to seemingly take Cody Rhodes’ spot in the main event of WrestleMania 40. Rhodes is also scheduled to be at the press conference, and by the time this event is over, we should have a much better idea of how exactly he fits into WWE’s plan for its biggest show of the year.

Several more WWE stars will also be at the event, according to its web site:

“Fans and media will hear from both The Rock and Roman Reigns, as well as WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque. Onsite interview opportunities for media will immediately follow the event with both participants, Cody Rhodes, Seth “Freakin” Rollins, Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley. Building on the anticipation for the already-record-breaking WrestleMania XL, Thursday’s event will be hosted by Monday Night Raw commentators Michael Cole and Pat McAfee, and stream live on WWE social and digital channels as well as Peacock.”

It should be an exciting night that might be talked about forever, so follow along with everything that happens with the video embedded above, and chat about it with your fellow Cagesiders in the comments below!