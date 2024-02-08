Thursday nights are usually quiet for WWE when it comes to important new programming, but that certainly won’t be the case tonight. That’s because WWE’s WrestleMania XL Kickoff press conference is schedueld to take place at 7 pm ET at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The main event of WrestleMania 40 currently appears to be a singles match between The Rock and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, and WWE is hyping up an “iconic” face-off between the two stars tonight at the press conference. However, Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes is also scheduled to be at the press conference, and he has yet to explain what he plans to do at WrestleMania.

With that in mind, Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer was told that by the end of the press conference, we should know what the real main event of WrestleMania 40 is going to be:

“When the [press conference] is over, whatever they’re doing, whether it’s a three-way, which I was told it was not going to be...but whether it’s them doing two matches where Roman wrestles twice, or how they make this thing work, I was told it will likely be completed by the end of the press conference...that is the plan. There’s gonna an angle, of course...when this thing is done, this is most likely going to be the real card as opposed to a tease and another swerve down the road. This is probably it.”

The Rock has already said that the press conference will be talked about forever, and I don’t think he’s referring to the boos that some people expect we’ll hear when he shows his face.

By the time the press conference is over, what do you think WWE will come up with for its WrestleMania 40 main event plan for The Rock, Roman, Reigns, and Cody Rhodes? Give us your predictions in the comments below, Cagesiders.