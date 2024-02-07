The Rock has a feeling WrestleMania press conference will be talked about forever

The WrestleMania 40 Kickoff press conference tomorrow (Feb. 8) in Las Vegas doesn’t need any hype. Since Cody Rhodes wrapped up his segment with Universal champion Roman Reigns at the end of last Friday’s SmackDown by introducing The Rock, the main event of April’s event in Philadelphia has been a hot topic, with lots of speculation and almost as much protest about where WWE is going with the story — and why.

But Dwayne Johnson wasn’t going to let that stop him for trying to turn the hype up to 11. In one of those “arrival” videos WWE’s doing under new production boss Lee Fitting. The Rock says he has a feeling Thursday’s presser in Sin City will be talked about “forever”.

He also works in another reference to “the long game”, something he’s been talking about since being added to the TKO Board of Directors prior to Royal Rumble...

The People's Champion has arrived in Las Vegas!@TheRock is ready for an iconic face-off with @WWERomanReigns tomorrow at the #WrestleMania XL Kickoff live from @TMobileArena. pic.twitter.com/RvY5vVNTzb — WWE (@WWE) February 7, 2024

Reigns arrived earlier with Paul Heyman, and told us that the only person who mattered was now in Vegas:

VIVA LAS ROMAN



Your Tribal Chief has come back to Las Vegas for the #WrestleMania XL Kickoff tomorrow night!@WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/bDaJxc6MHi — WWE (@WWE) February 7, 2024

No word on Cody’s ETA just yet.

Hyped?