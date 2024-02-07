WWE NXT ratings are the very definition of stable

The ratings and viewership data are in for the Feb. 6 edition of WWE NXT.

According to Wrestlenomics, the show averaged 650,000 viewers and scored a 0.19 rating among 18-49 year olds. That’s a slight week-to-week increase in both for the Vengeance Day fallout show.

Overall, it’s right were the show’s been for the past three weeks without much variation. And as Diamond Dallas page might say, stability isn’t a bad thing — it’s a good thing. Especially when the demo numbers are better than NXT was doing at this time last year.

We’ll see if the trend continues next Tuesday. In the meantime...

Here’s a rundown of NXT’s audience and ratings share of the 18-49 demographic over the past year:

