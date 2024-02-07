Seth Rollins addresses Vince McMahon allegations, The Rock’s return

WWE World Heavyweight champion Seth Rollins is in Las Vegas in advance of the WrestleMania Kickoff event there tomorrow — and doing some interviews with the sea of media in Sin City for the Super Bowl this Sunday.

In those appearances thus far today (Feb. 7), Rollins has covered two of the big stories WWE’s been making headlines for over the past couple weeks: the sexual abuse allegations in Janel Grant’s lawsuit against Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis & WWE, and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s return to the company’s storylines for a WrestleMania program of some kind with Roman Reigns.

The more serious topic came up while Rollins was speaking with Maggie Gray and Andrew Perloff of CBS Sports Radio. While we don’t have much context for the quote as Seth wasn’t featured on the live Maggie and Perloff show today, their social media account is reporting he said this of the allegations:

“It’s awful. It’s terrible. I hate it. It’s a disgusting situation.”



WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins on the allegations against former chairman Vince McMahon

The Rock’s likely involvement in WrestleMania 40 came up during an earlier appearance on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football. Here, Rollins was somewhat in character while also acting as a company spokesperson and touting some of WWE’s recent wins:

“If ⁦@TheRock⁩ wants to ride my coattails into Wrestlemania, that’s fine…We don’t need ya…we’d love to have ya… but we don’t need ya, big guy.”



— Seth Rollins may or may have not cut an all-time WWE promo today on Good Morning Football.

“Aye, look man, if The Rock wants to jump on the bandwagon, ride my coattails into WrestleMania — that’s totally fine with me, man. That’s fine with me. “Look, I get it. WWE’s as hot as it’s ever been. We are selling out arenas, stadiums, any place we go right now is huge. We just inked two massive deals, SmackDown to USA Network and Raw, my show, which I’ve been anchoring for the last decade, just signed the most lucrative television deal in the history, the history of professional wrestling with Netflix, which is gonna be a game-changer, starting next year. So we are living life right now, man. We are huge. “And for The Rock to want to come on board now, jump on my WrestleMania, get his toes wet — I get it. So mad respect to him and everything he’s done outside of here, and everything he’s done for our industry. So I got no problem with The Rock jumping on and doing his business for us, man. We appreciate having him. Like I said, he’s riding my coattails. He just needs to remember that. “[After GMFB host Pete Schrager says Rollins is “already playing the heel a little bit”] That’s not a heel. There’s no heel there, that’s just accurate information. You can look it up. There’s data... Look at the numbers. Look at who’s been on Monday Night Raw for the last ten years more than anybody. It’s me. It’s this guy. I get the credit, not him. “So he can come in, he can get what he wants. He can take his little piece, and then he can go back to Hollywood and do his thing because we’ve got this thing. We don’t need ya, we’d love to have ya, but we don’t need ya, big guy.”

We’ll see if there’s more to what Rollins had to say on the McMahon story. But based on what he did say, combined with the pretty perfect Rock answer, reminds us why Seth is running point on WWE’s Super Bowl media blitz today.