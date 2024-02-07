Another mystery could be afoot in WWE NXT

We’re still mulling over the “man has three faces” teaser from WWE NXT Vengeance Day, which aired again on Feb. 6’s fallout episode. Now we have a new mystery... or maybe it’s a related one?

Let’s back up. The moment in question happened during last night’s confrontation between NXT champion Ilja Dragunov and Dijak.

About midway through that clip, a yellow mask appears in the middle of the NXT logo being displayed on one of the big screens at the WWE Performance Center.

It looks a lot like the old Schism masks, and the leader of that disbanded group — Joe Gacy — is feuding with Dijak. He lost a No Disqualification match to the big man on Sunday’s event, and got involved in Dijak’s match with Dragunov last night by wackily scooting out from under the ring to clock him with a boxing glove on a stick. He’s also been in the midst of a character transformation that’s seemed more wacky than cult-ish.

But does this mean Schism is coming back? If so, it’ll have to be a new one. The members of the Gacy’s original crew are either in TNA (Grizzled Young Veterans’ James Drake & Zack Gibson) or in new roles (NXT General Manager Ava).

Or is this related to the “three faces” vignette, which implies two of man’s faces are hiding his true self? Maybe they’re all tied together, and the person whose arrival is being teased will be involved with Schism 2.0?

Let us know what you think in the comments below. And on your way down there, check out our playlist of the rest of the highlights from the Feb. 6 NXT:

