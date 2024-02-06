The Wolf Dogs are getting their NXT tag title shot sooner rather than later

The odd couple of Bron Breakker & Baron Corbin, affectionately known as The Wolf Dogs, went and did the damn thing at the Vengeance Day premium live event this past weekend and won the 2024 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. That victory gave them a guaranteed shot at the NXT tag team titles currently held by The Family.

We won’t have to wait long to see it.

Indeed, after commentating over Nathan Frazer & Axiom’s victory over Edris Enofe & Malik Blade on NXT television this week, the Wolf Dogs put the boots to the victors before the reigning champions hit the scene. Corbin suggested doing the title match on next week’s episode.

The Family quickly agreed.

They did the thing where they waited to see if General Manager Ava would make it official but to the surprise of no one that’s exactly what happened.

Of note here is Breakker’s continued flirtation with the main roster hanging over this:

See you next week.

