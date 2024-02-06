CM Punk: My comeback will be the greatest of all time

Hard to believe, but it was just eight days ago that we learned CM Punk suffered a torn triceps in the Royal Rumble. The injury in his first WWE match since 2014 meant his dream of main eventing WrestleMania would have to wait another year.

It also may or may not have factored into the shifting of plans for WrestleMania 40’s main events, but that’s a whole ‘nother story you can read about it just about every other article and social media post on the internet.

Anyway... WWE offered an update on Punk during Raw last night (Feb. 5). A brief video was aired showing Punk at the hospital to get his triceps surgically repaired. It also featuring some post-op comments from the man himself:

“My comeback will be the greatest of all time.” - CM Punk #WWE #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/t14SwQujEd — Best of CM Punk (@BestOfCMPunk) February 6, 2024

“I am in a lot of pain. It’s mental more than anything. I can handle pain, I can power through hard PT [physical therapy]. The mental aspect of it I think is a lot harder than the physical. “Day one, my comeback will be the greatest of all time.”

Estimates vary on when exactly “day one” of that comeback will be, but somewhere around SummerSlam — give or take a month — seems like a reasonable expectation.

Circle your calendars.