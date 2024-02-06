Cody Rhodes: ‘Appreciate the passion ... but trust me’

We were supposed to get some kind of clarity to the Cody Rhodes situation on Monday Night Raw this week. Would he be challenging Seth Rollins for the world heavyweight championship at WrestleMania 40 now that The Rock came back to swipe the Roman Reigns WWE Universal title match right out from under him? Why did that happen the way it did?

Just what the hell is even going on?!?

As it turned out, before he could answer anything, Drew McIntyre got in the way and demanded he do what he was always supposed to so that he could benefit and square off with Rollins himself. Later, Cody tweeted the following:

Appreciate the passion, God bless y’all



…but



Trust me — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) February 6, 2024

What the hell does that mean?!?

In the main event of Raw, Rhodes defeated Shinsuke Nakamura in a Bull Rope match before McIntyre decided to attack him from behind and leave him laid out. So we still don’t have any real clarity and will instead have to look forward to the WrestleMania 40 press conference this coming Thursday for more answers.

Maybe we’ll get them then.

