WWE NXT results, live blog (Feb. 6, 2024): Vengeance Day fallout

Here's a place to check the results and comment along with the newest episode of WWE NXT, airing live on Tuesday night at 8 pm Eastern time slot on USA Network.

Advertised for the Feb. 6 show from the WWE Performance Center: Carmelo Hayes will address his actions from Vengeance Day, specifically attacking Trick Williams after the main event! We’ll also see Wolf Dogs Bron Breakker & Baron Corbin celebrate Sunday night’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic victory.

The fallout from Feb. 4’s PLE in Clarksville, Tennessee will also give us Roxanne Perez vs. Lola Vice, and Lexis King vs. Chase U’s Riley Osborne! Plus, Nathan Frazer & Axiom take on Edris Enofé & Malik Blade, and more!

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the NXT live blog kicks off once the show starts on USA. A running record of everything that happens will be below this line here.

Enjoy the show!

WWE NXT RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR FEB. 6