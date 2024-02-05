Women’s world title match official for Elimination Chamber

Becky Lynch won a qualifying match to advance to Elimination Chamber on Sat., Feb. 24, 2024, in Perth, Australia, where she will compete in an Elimination Chamber match for the right to challenge Rhea Ripley. Right after she did so on Monday Night Raw this week, the champion herself showed up in St. Louis all pissed off.

Not about Lynch, though. No, she was demanding Nia Jax hit the ring to settle their differences once and for all.

Raw General Manager Adam Pearce greeted her instead and made clear this wouldn’t be going down on Raw because he’s already booked it for Elimination Chamber. You can bet Jax came out and they brawled anyway:

Women's World Champion @RheaRipley_WWE called out Nia Jax on #WWERaw and paid the price! pic.twitter.com/4o5ZeLwNz7 — WWE (@WWE) February 6, 2024

This one should be good, especially considering Ripley will be on her home turf for it.

The updated Elimination Chamber card: