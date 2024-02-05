Becky Lynch qualifies for Elimination Chamber

Earlier today, Adam Pearce announced WWE would find Rhea Ripley’s WrestleMania 40 opponent by holding an Elimination Chamber match at the upcoming Elimination Chamber premium live event on Feb. 24, 2024, in Perth, Australia. You know what that means.

Qualifying matches!

First up, the favorite to win it all, and the woman WWE has been teasing out for a big money matchup against Ripley for what feels like forever now, Becky Lynch, squared up with Shayna Baszler in a rematch from WrestleMania a couple years ago. You will not be surprised to learn that Lynch did, in fact, emerge victorious.

Baszler was competitive, and considering her history probably belongs in the Chamber match as well, but for now she’s out and The Man is in. It will be the first Chamber match of Lynch’s career.

During the match, they announced another qualifier, Liv Morgan vs. Zoey Stark, which will take place on Raw next week.

