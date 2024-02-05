Leave Ava out of this Rock/Cody Rhodes situation

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you well know the story by now — The Rock returned to WWE television on Friday Night SmackDown this past week to muscle his way into the main event of WrestleMania 40. Finally, the long awaited showdown with Roman Reigns will take place on the grandest stage of them all.

The only problem, of course, is that means Cody Rhodes, who has been doing everything possible to finish the damn story for years now, is being forced to take a back seat. Fans who have become ultra invested in his journey are, naturally, pissed off about it.

They’re so pissed off, it seems, that even The Rock’s daughter, NXT General Manager Ava, is getting hate for it:

death threats over a situation i have nothing to do with … bffr — A V A (@avawwe_) February 5, 2024

It’s great to be passionate about professional wrestling but if you’re sending death threats to a man’s daughter, who isn’t even remotely involved in the situation and has no say in anything?

In all seriousness, no storyline issue in WWE is worth sending death threats to someone over.