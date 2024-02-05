WWE announces how Rhea Ripley’s WrestleMania challenger will be determined

With Royal Rumble winner Bayley officially announcing her intention to go after her former friend IYO SKY’s title at WrestleMania 40, SKY’s Raw counterpart Rhea Ripley needs a dance partner for the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Ripley’s boss, Raw General Manager Adam Pearce, just announced how that dance partner will be determined. It’s no big surprise, but it’s official... to challenge for the WWE Women’s World championship at WrestleMania you’ll need to win an Elimination Chamber match on Feb. 24 in Perth at the premium live event of the same name.

Entrants will be determined via qualifying matches that start with a WrestleMania 36 rematch on Raw tonight (Feb. 5).

Here’s the former NWA champ with the details:

“Alright WWE Universe, as we saw on SmackDown this past Friday, Bayley has elected to challenge IYO SKY for her WWE Women’s championship at WrestleMania. So who faces Rhea Ripley? I’m glad you asked. Whoever survives the Elimination Chamber. That’s right, there will be an Elimination Chamber match this month in Perth, and whoever wins that goes to WrestleMania to face Rhea. Who gets in the Chamber? I’m glad you asked. We kick off qualifying matches tonight, live on Raw and in the biggest way possible — it’ll be Shayna Baszler, it’ll be The Man Becky Lynch, one-on-one, in a WrestleMania rematch. It is tonight, 8/7 central, live from St. Louis. It’s Monday Night Raw, and it is official.”