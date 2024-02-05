SmackDown popped a rating before everyone got mad at The Rock

Ever since the Feb. 2 SmackDown went off the air last Friday, the wrestling world has been condemning or debating the way it ended — with Cody Rhodes seemingly serving up his WrestleMania main event match with WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

But before we got outraged or confused (or frustrated with people who were outraged or confused)? A whole lot of us were watching SmackDown.

According to Wrestlenomics, the latest SmackDown was watched by 2,469,000 total viewers and did a .74 rating in 18-49. The overall audience number is actually down a few thousand viewers from the previous Friday, but the demo is up 4%. That makes it the highest rated episode since last August’s Bray Wyatt tribute show.

We’ll see if those people to continue to tune in if Cody doesn’t get to finish his story at ‘Mania. In the meantime, here’s a rundown of the past year’s worth of SmackDown’s numbers:

* Aired on FS1

** “Best of” clip show

