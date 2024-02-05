Raw airs tonight (Feb. 5) with a live show from Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri. This is the second episode of Raw during the four week build towards Elimination Chamber 2024, which takes place on February 24.

Cody Rhodes might not explain his very dumb decision

Cody Rhodes inexplicably stepped aside last week on SmackDown so that The Rock can take his spot in the main event of WrestleMania 40 against WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

This leaves the door open for Cody to appear on Raw tonight and use his Royal Rumble victory to announce that he’s challenging World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins at the biggest pro wrestling event of the year. Even if Cody isn’t prepared to make that announcement tonight, he at least needs to better explain why he chickened out on fighting Roman again; that decision doesn’t make any sense right now given everything Cody has said the last two years about finishing his story.

Cody’s explanation should be the center of attention on tonight’s episode of Raw, but there’s a chance it might not actually happen. Cody was attacked by Shinsuke Nakamura at a house show over the weekend, so they are squaring off in a Bull Rope match tonight. This violent fight would ideally be the main event of the show, allowing Cody to still kick off Raw in his suit and ready to explain himself. But if Cody vs. Nakamura goes early in the night, it’s not clear if Cody will be in any kind of physical shape to then grab a mic and address Seth Rollins or his road to WrestleMania. If this is what happens, perhaps it means that WWE needs more time to gauge fan reaction and figure out how to book itself out of this mess.

Rhodes is scheduled to be in Las Vegas later this week for the WrestleMania XL Kickoff press conference. There’s been a ton of backlash online about WWE’s booking decision regarding The Rock and Rhodes, and it will be strange if WWE goes into the Vegas event without clarifying Rhodes’ road to WrestleMania tonight. Will Rhodes actually explain himself tonight, possibly in a way that gives WWE room to pivot again if the backlash gets to be too much? You’ll have to tune into Raw to find out.

The rest of the title scene

Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER plans to get in the ring tonight and celebrate passing 600 days as champion. Is this where Jey Uso shows up to challenge him for the gold at Elimination Chamber?

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Asuka and Kairi Sane will defend the belts tonight in a rematch against the former champs, Katana Chance and Kayden Carter. It’d be surprising if The Kabuki Warriors drop the belts so soon after winning them.

WWE Tag Team Champions Damian Priest and Finn Balor will know their next challengers by the end of the week. First, there will be a 4-way match tonight between The Creeds, New Day, DIY, and Imperium. The winning team goes on to face Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate on SmackDown, with the winner of that match earning a title shot. The Judgment Day has already defended their belts against DIY and The Creeds, so that might make Imperium or New Day more likely to win tonight.

Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley was destroyed by Nia Jax last week. This sets the stage for Ripley to defend her title against Jax when she returns home to Australia later this month at Elimination Chamber.

Other stuff to keep an eye on

- The Miz vs. JD McDonagh is scheduled for tonight’s Raw. McDonagh is the only member of The Judgment Day that attacked R-Truth last week. Truth doesn’t even consider JD to be part of The Judgment Day, so Truth probably thinks his own standing in the faction is just fine.

- Maxxine Dupri & Akira Tozawa vs. Valhalla & Ivar is booked for tonight. The babyfaces appear to be overmatched here, but Tozawa did pin Ivar a few weeks ago, so anything is possible.

- Bayley’s decision to challenge IYO SKY for the WWE Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 40 means the field is wide open for someone on Raw to earn a shot at the Women’s World Championship. Don’t be surprised if Raw General Manager Adam Pearce announces an Elimination Chamber match to determine that woman, with Becky Lynch leading the way as the favorite in such a match. Could it be a cross-brand match that also includes Bianca Belair or Naomi?

- By the end of tonight, will Bron Breakker or Jade Cargill get any closer to making a decision on which brand they want to sign with?

- Drew McIntyre is riding high after last week’s “I prayed for this” promo and subsequent win over Sami Zayn in the main event. If Cody Rhodes doesn’t challenge Seth Rollins for WrestleMania 40, will McIntyre make a move tonight to somehow get himself into that title match?

- Now that Andrade is on the Raw roster, who will he fight in his first singles match back in WWE?

- Is this the part where Omos disappears from TV again for a few months after working less than three minutes in the Royal Rumble match?

