WWE Monday Night Raw comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (Sept. 11, 2023) from St. Louis’ Enterprise Center, featuring all the latest build to the upcoming Elimination Chamber premium live event scheduled for later this month in Perth, Australia — and for WrestleMania 40 a little farther on down the road.

Advertised for tonight: Cody Rhodes faces off with his old nemesis Shinsuke Nakamura in a Bull Rope Match, just days after The Rock changed his story for WrestleMania. GUNTHER will celebrate extending his record-setting Intercontinental championship reign to 600 days as Imperium tries to earn a Tag title shot in a 4Way with The New Day, DIY & The Creed Brothers.

Plus, Women’s Tag champs The Kabuki Warriors give Kayden Carter & Katana Chance a rematch, The Miz goes one-on-one with JD McDonagh, Ivar & Valhalla take on Alpha Academy’s Akira Tozawa & Maxxine Dupri in mixed tag action, and a whole lot more.

WWE RAW RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR FEB. 5