Oba Femi passes a big test at NXT Vengeance Day 2024

He defeated Dragon Lee to retain the North American championship while showing he’s got the goods on a bigger stage.

By Geno Mrosko
Oba Femi is young, he’s big, and he’s got one hell of a presence in the ring. That’s why he was chosen to win the NXT men’s Breakout Tournament in early January at “New Year’s Evil” and then turned that into a North American championship win just one week later when he defeated Dragon Lee. That win made him the first NIL program graduate to win a title in WWE.

He shut down the open challenge gimmick and Lee came calling for a rematch. He got it at tonight’s (Sun., Feb. 4, 2024) NXT Vengeance Day premium live event at the F&M Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee.

This was a big challenge for Femi, not just in the kayfabe sense but for the fact that it was his first major match at this level in front of a crowd like this at a relatively big event for the promotion. He was absolutely up to the task, too, showcasing a strong command of both the ring and the crowd while both selling his ass off and delivering the kind of offense you would hope to see from a big fella his size.

Sure enough, he tossed Lee all around and upside down before finishing him off with a Jackknife powerbomb.

The future is bright.

