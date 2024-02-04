Technically, Roxanne Perez never lost the NXT women’s championship, considering after an injury angle it was more or less vacated and she was simply put into a ladder match for it that she ultimately lost. In the time since then, she’s been on a quest to get back to it, coming up short time and time again.

Her latest salvo brought her to tonight’s (Sun., Feb. 4, 2024) NXT Vengeance Day premium live event at the F&M Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee, and a showdown against Lyra Valkyria, who won the title from Becky Lynch and has been the chosen one ever since.

Then, as the match was moving along, music hit the loudspeakers and wouldn’t you know it, another wrench thrown into the plans. Lola Vice was cashing in her women’s Breakout tournament contract to make it a triple threat match.

The match improved greatly from there, with a lot more action and intrigue throughout. It felt like a far more physical match, with a ton of near falls. Near the end, Perez appeared to have the match won when Tatum Paxley, ever obsessed with Valkyria, came out of nowhere to take her out. That allowed the champion to put down Vice in the ring and paved the way for an uninterrupted three count.

And still.

