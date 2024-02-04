Bron Breakker & Baron Corbin win Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic 2024

Considering Trick Williams would be pulling double duty at tonight’s (Sun., Feb. 4, 2024) NXT Vengeance Day premium live event at the F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee, it was no big surprise when the show opened with the finals of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament.

The intrigue of the match, outside of who would win this year’s iteration of the Classic, was whether or not this would be the partnership between Williams and Carmelo Hayes would finally explode. Would Bron Breakker & Baron Corbin, affectionately known as the Wolf Dogs, force it upon them while taking the trophy for themselves?

The match was a load of fun and featured the Wolf Dogs flying all around the damn place. In the end, the finish saw Carmelo push Trick out of the way of a big Spear but he did so as the legal man, and ended up taking the pin shortly after.

What will that mean for later?

Stay tuned.

