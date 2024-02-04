WWE NXT Vengeance Day goes live on Peacock & WWE Network tonight (Sun., Feb. 5, 2024) at 8 pm ET from Clarksville, Tennessee’s F&M Bank Arena, but we’ll also get a free live stream of its Kickoff show starting at 7 pm ET.

As of this writing, there aren’t any matches scheduled for the pre-show. But the Kickoff will feature previews of all the matches on the card, analysis, breaking news, and more. A panel of analysts and experts will break down all the action before the premium live event goes live.

The show starts at 7 pm ET, so remember to come back and join us here for the live stream you see above!

We’ve got a preview of & staff predictions for each match here. And of course, complete results and live match coverage of the entire Vengenace Day event can be found by clicking here.