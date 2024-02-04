WWE changed up its main roster commentary teams last week, with Pat McAfee replacing Wade Barrett as Michael Cole’s partner on Raw while Barrett shifted over to SmackDown’s new two-person booth with Corey Graves. But the NXT duo of Vic Joseph and Booker T remained unchanged.

It will be different for the brand’s Vengeance Day premium live event tonight (Feb. 4) though — and for at least a couple Tuesdays in February. That’s because Booker announced today that he recently underwent a medical procedure that will keep him off television for a few weeks.

Doesn’t seem like there’s any cause for alarm, as the WWE Hall of Famer is in good spirits and it sounds like things went well:

I will not be at #NXTVengenceDay tonight and I’ll be off TV the next couple weeks due to a medical procedure I had to have. But - I’m all good and I’ll be back in action on @WWENXT in no time! Thank you all for your support, couldn’t do it with out the people. Shucky Ducky! — Booker T. Huffman (@BookerT5x) February 4, 2024

Assuming this was something routine and that Book will indeed be fine in no time, the big bummer here is that he won’t be on hand to riff during the “WHOOP THAT TRICK” chants at Vengeance Day, where Trick Williams will be pulling double duty.

We’ll see who WWE drafts to fill in for Booker, and if they can match his energy. In the meantime, join us in sending best wishes to Booker for a speedy recovery.