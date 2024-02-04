Knockouts champion Jordynne Grace was arguably the biggest surprise in the women’s Royal Rumble this year. TNA put together a behind the scenes look at the Juggernaut’s preparation for the moment.

Grace couldn’t believe the opportunity when she received the call from TNA boss Scott D’Amore. Once the plan was set in motion, she felt butterflies of terror. Grace had to represent TNA well in front of millions. As the day crept closer, her nerves relaxed due to confidence in preparation. Grace slowed it down to drink in the moment. Debuting in WWE on that level in those circumstances only happens once. Once the buzzer hit, it was game time. Grace was comfortable inside the ring, and the rest is history.

In addition to the emotional state of mind, the video includes training montage cuts, Gail Kim’s joyful reaction, match highlights, along with press conference comments from Bayley and Triple H.

Share your reaction to this behind the scenes look at Jordynne Grace in the Royal Rumble. You can also read more about Grace’s Rumble experience in her own words here.