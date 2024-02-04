Sun., Feb. 4, WWE NXT is back on Peacock (here in the United States; internationally you’ll find them wherever you get WWE Network) with its Vengeance Day premium live event. The show from e F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee will officially start at 8pm ET, but there will also be a free pre-show one hour beforehand.

This will be NXT’s fourth Vengeance Day, and feature NXT, NXT Women’s, and North American championship matches. Trick Williams will be pulling double duty, challenging Ilja Dragunov for the main belt and teaming with Carmelo Hayes to take on Wolf Dogs’ Baron Corbin & Bron Breakker in the Dusty Cup finals. There’s also a No DQ affair, and an mixed trios match. Should be a fun night.

In this post, we’ll give you everything you need to get ready for the show, with a quick recap of how we got to every match, and thoughts & predictions from our motley crew of NXT-following Cagesiders on each.

Let’s get to it.

Ilja Dragunov (c) vs. Trick Williams for the NXT championship

Trick Williams won Deadline’s Iron Survivor Challenge, and was supposed to get this shot at New Year’s Evil. Ilja Dragunov wasn’t cleared at that point, and Williams wants to champ at full strength. In the meantime, Trick & Carmelo Hayes have been busy as a tag team... and ramping up the tension that’s been building between them since Melo dropped the title to Dragunov last fall, shortly before Williams was mysteriously attacked and taken out of a #1 contenders match at Halloween Havoc that Melo later won.

Geno Mrosko: I don’t think they’re going to do the turn here and have Melo cost Trick the title. I actually think they’re so impressed with Williams they’re going to strap him and do the turn later so the Stand & Deliver match is for the championship. Pick: WHOOP THAT TRICK!

Sean Rueter: Full disclosure, being a Mad Dragon superfan is probably influencing this prediction. But a Trick/Melo feud is coming, and call-ups for each man could happen before that’s even over. Rather than get the belt mixed up in that, keep it where it is and protect Williams via “inadvertant” interference or an overt turn from Hayes. Pick: Ilja Dragunov

Claire Elizabeth: Furious that Trick Williams won’t just shut up and accept his narrative, seeing his entire world crumbling after they lose the Dusty Classic, Carmelo Hayes will finally openly slide the dagger between his best friend’s ribs, live and on pay-per-view(-ish), and cost him the match he’s spent so much blood, sweat, and tears building up to. Pick: Ilja Dragunov

Marcus Benjamin: I’m torn here because I still can’t get a beat on what’s happening with Melo. I can see him turning on Trick, thus giving Ilja the win. And I can envision the opposite approach. I do think Ilja is sneaky and there are machinations happening. But maybe I’m getting worked and believing Melo’s nonsense. If I listen to my gut, which is no longer hungry, it says they capitalize on Trick’s popularity and give him the championship. He’s hotter than Cerberus walking through Hell right now, so let it happen. Pick: Trick Williams

Wolf Dogs (Bron Breakker & Baron Corbin) vs. Trick Melo Gang (Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams) in the finals of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic

Trick & Melo beat Edris Enofé & Malik Blade and The LWO to get here, which dealing with their own issues (the genesis of which is briefly described above). Breakker & Corbin have been learning to get along as Corbin slowly accepts their awesome team name. Oh, they beat Gallus and Axiom & Nathan Frazer to get here. The winner gets their name on the Cup, and an NXT Tag title shot.

Geno Mrosko: I think this ends up being the full court press for the main story they’ve been telling for all this time, and it gains even more steam here. Pick: Trick Melo Gang

Sean Rueter: Tensions between Trick & Melo here will feed into the main event as that partnership finally gets ready to become a feud. Meanwhile, the Breakker/Corbin combo is just picking up steam so they can stack a few more wins — and maybe pick up some belts — before they turn on each other down the line. Pick: Wolf Dogs

Claire Elizabeth: I hate it, I hate it, but Baron Corbin and Bron Breakker have been too good at being an odd-couple tag team and they’ve gotta be rewarded. AND this Trick-Melo pot has gotta boil over, so let’s have it go exactly how Melo has been whining it’s going to, with Trick “distracted” and Hayes furious that his “friend” cost him the tag titles Pick: Wolf Dogs

Marcus Benjamin: While I love the idea of Trick Melo Gang getting multiple titles, making Melo a Grand Slam champ and turning Trick into Two Title Trick, I can’t pick against the Dogs right now. They’re just too entertaining and too dope together. Putting them in a championship match against The Family (or OTM) sounds like my kind of fight. Pick: Wolf Dogs

Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women’s title

Former champ Roxanne Perez won a Number One Contender Battle Royal – Fatal Four-Way Finale match to earn this shot, as she looks to prove she’s not the same “happy to be here” kind from her first reign. Lyra Valkryia will be trying to win her third defense while dealing with being the object of Tatum Paxley’s obsession.

Geno Mrosko: I don’t think they’ve done a very good job with Valkyria post-title win over Becky Lynch, of all stars. It doesn’t feel like she’s risen to that next level. Having said that, I also don’t think they’re only going to give her this much time to figure it out as champion. Pick: Lyra Valkyria

Sean Rueter: Felt like they were positioning Cora Jade for a win here pre-injury. Lyra’s reign has shown she’s gonna need more time before she’s main roster ready, so why not try out The Prodigy’s edgier character with a second title run? Pick: Roxanne Perez

Claire Elizabeth: This feels like Roxanne starting to close the book on NXT. Pick: Lyra Valkyria

Marcus Benjamin: I’m with Claire; Roxanne isn’t long for the black and gold world. Tiffany Stratton just got her call up and I imagine Roxanne is next. Pick: Lyra Valkyria

Oba Femi (c) vs. Dragon Lee for the NXT North American championship

Breakout Tournament winner Oba Femi cashed in on Dragon Lee immediately after the luchador defended the title against Lexis King. After giving it careful thought, the big newcomer has agreed to give Lee a rematch.

Geno Mrosko: I can’t really think of a good reason to go back to Lee. Can you? Pick: Oba Fema

Sean Rueter: Interested to see how they book this. Femi should dominate, but Lee isn’t getting squashed in a match he had time to prepare for. However they get there though, the outcome seems clear. Pick: Oba Femi

Claire Elizabeth: Femi’s big, he’s strong, he’s athletic, and he seems to be over, and Dragon Lee’s had one foot on the main roster for months. Pick: Oba Femi

Marcus Benjamin: I’m very curious about this match. I don’t think for a second that they put the belt back on Dragon Lee, so my interest comes from watching Oba Femi do his thing again. This is an intriguing cat who, with more ring time, might get a reign on par with Wes Lee and Carmelo. Pick: Oba Femi

Dijak vs. Joe Gacy in a No Disqualification match

The guys have been thorns in each others sides for a while now, and have spent the last few Tuesdays brawling in and around the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. After Dijak threw Joe Gacy into a dumpster last week, they agreed to settle things this way.

Geno Mrosko: Gacy is bordering on being downright interesting these days. Pick: Joe Gacy

Sean Rueter: It’s the proverbial PLE banger from the former T-BAR. And he can actually win this one, because Gacy’s new schtick involves taking a licking and goofily keeping on ticking. Pick: Dijak

Claire Elizabeth: I just love that Joe Gacy has definitively overcome the terrible gimmick they started him with to resemble the Chainsaw of old. AND he’s a former CZW World Heavyweight Champion, so this is his world and Dijak is only visiting. Let’s get weird, baby! Pick: Joe Gacy

Marcus Benjamin: I’m picking against Dijak for his crimes against ‘80s movies. But I’m picking Joe Gacy because I like his vibe now. He’s insane but in the best way. I think they sold this no DQ match beautifully on the last NXT, so I expect an even crazier match. In fact, it might be the best match of the night. Pick: Joe Gacy

The Family (Tony D’Angelo, Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo & Adriana Rizzo) vs. OTM (Lucien Price, Bronco Nima & Jaida Parker)

Tony D & Stacks emerged from a two-on-two with Price & Nima with the NXT Tag titles still in their possession, but multiple members of their crews got involved before the finish... thus why the feud is continuing in a six-person mixed tag.

Geno Mrosko: OTM is a rising act but not quite at the level of holding gold, which beating the champs here would get them one step closer to. Then again, this is NXT, so you never know with these things. Pick: The Family

Sean Rueter: This is how we get to OTM’s next Tag title shot. Pick: OTM

Claire Elizabeth: Honestly I’m just looking at the numbers and seeing I haven’t picked any changes, so sure why not get OTM a step closer to one. Let’s do it. Pick: OTM

Marcus Benjamin: I’m going with The Family here but I really dig everything with OTM right now. They have an authentic vibe that Hit Row had during their NXT run. Adding Adrianna and Jaida to the mix certainly helped both crews, and I look forward to the women trying to kill each other if the previous weeks are any indication. Pick: The Family

Now give us your picks! Then follow our coverage tonight and we’ll see how we all did.