Sami Zayn put over the WWE roster in a big way after The Rock’s return

Cody Rhodes and CM Punk have both sung the praises of WWE’s current locker room lately. Rhodes did so in response to a question related to the sexual abuse allegations against Vince McMahon. Punk spoke on it after learning he’s going to be away from his co-workers for a while due to injury... and may or may not have had some other reasons.

After SmackDown last night (Feb. 2), Sami Zayn joined their chorus. For Zayn, his remarks came shortly after Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson returned to seemingly take Cody Rhodes spot in the main event of WrestleMania 40 — and seemed to be one of the reasons he delivered them to the crowd in Alabama.

Here’s Sami’s “send ‘em home happy” promo:

“It’s been a pretty crazy evening for everybody here, I would say. I mean, for crying out loud, we just saw the head of the table go face to face with The Rock!

“But I gotta let you in on a little secret, Birmingham. That’s not why tonight was special. Because as crazy as what I’m about to say might sound, it’s the truth. We are super, super lucky that the biggest star — maybe in the history of the business — The Rock, come back to WWE. But trust me when I tell you, The Rock is just as lucky to have WWE.

“When I say that, I mean every single one of us in the back — whether it’s Sami Zayn or Drew McIntyre, or it’s Cody Rhodes or it’s Seth Rollins, or it’s Becky Lynch, or it’s the Bloodline. Right now, you’ve the best crop of wrestlers in decades.

“And this isn’t just special for you. It’s special for all of us. Because for years and years and years, our generation, the guys that have been busting their ass night in, night out — we have to constantly listen to people talk about the good old days. The good old days. The good old days.

“Well, I’ve got news for you. Tonight, 10,000 people sold out this building in Birmingham. To see the best crop of performers in the world. So I have news for you and for everybody. The good old days are right here, right now.

“And I want to thank you for letting me be a part of it. And I thank you all from the bottom of my heart, each and every one of you for being a part of it with us. Thank you so much. We are all doing something special right now. Thank you, thank you, thank you. I love you, thank you very much.”