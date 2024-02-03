Legado del Fantasma member gets his WWE name changed... again

The rollout of Santos Escobar’s new, main roster version of Legado Del Fantasma continued on the Feb. 2 SmackDown with a scene of the group sharing a toast to their alliance.

It added to their story by making it clear Escobar has surrounded himself with fellow lucha libre legacies. Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo had a whole storyline in NXT about reconnecting to their family’s roots in Mexican wrestling, and Elektra Lopez’s father was Steve King, a Puerto Rican who wrestled for the then-WWF in the late 1970s and early 1980s.

During this scene, we were also clued in to a name change for Carrillo. He and his cousin have been through this before — it’s hard to keep track of whether or not they still officially use their surnames (I think they’ve just been “Angel” and “Humberto” for a while now, but I wouldn’t swear to it).

But after Santos addressed him simply as “Berto” in this scene, fans noticed that he was now listed that way on WWE.com’s roster page, too.

Not exactly the name you’d expect to see listed in the main event spot on the marquee, but that’s not Carrillo Berto’s role right now anyway.

Let us know what you think of this latest tweak to the third generation luchador’s presentation, and the new LDF in general, in the comments below.