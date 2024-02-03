A free agent frenzy on SmackDown

This week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown was the first show for the blue brand following the Royal Rumble premium live event and it was a noteworthy one if only for the many free agents who showed up in St. Petersburg last weekend.

We got some clarity on two, and some intrigue with two others.

First, Naomi signed:

Then, Tiffany Stratton signed:

Later, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis attempted to woo the likes of NXT star Bron Breakker before Raw General Manager Adam Pearce showed up to ask Breakker to the red brand next week to go over an offer of his. That was followed up quickly with Jade Cargill showing up and Aldis kicking Pearce out before taking a meeting with her:

Breakker, of course, will have worked the NXT Vengeance Day event this weekend by the time Raw comes around next week. Cargill, meanwhile, already had a big tour of every show before her Rumble performance. It’s time both of them get their shot on the main roster.

We’ll just have to wait and see which brand they choose.

Anyway, here are all the videos from SmackDown this week: