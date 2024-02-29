The Rock now owns the rights to ‘Jabroni’, ‘Roody Poo’, ‘Candy Ass’, and so many more catchphrases

Dwayne Johnson officially joined the TKO Board of Directors last month and got the legal rights to his WWE ring name “The Rock” as part of that deal.
It turns out that he also got the rights to a whole bunch of his other WWE intellectual property besides his ring name. Per, TKO’s SEC filing, here is the full list of terms that he now owns the rights to, which are referred to in the filing as “Rock IP.”
- The Rock
- Rocky Maivia
- Team Corporate
- Rock Nation
- The Nation
- Roody Poo
- Candy Ass
- Jabroni
- If you smell what The Rock is cooking
- The Samoan Sensation
- The Blue Chipper
- The Brahma Bull
- The People’s Champion
- The Great One
- Know Your Role and Shut Your Mouth
- Team Bring It
- The Rock Just Bring It
- The People’s Elbow
- Rock Bottom
- Finally, The Rock has come back to ...
- It doesn’t matter what…
- Blue Hell
- The millions… (and millions)
- Rockpocalypse
- Project Rock
- The most electrifying man in sports and entertainment
What in the Blue Hell is Rockpocalypse and Project Rock? It doesn’t matter what it is!
Will you Know Your Role and Shut Your Mouth now that Finally, The Blue Chipper has come back to Team Corporate and will Just Bring It to WrestleMania 40 this year in front of The Millions (and millions) of Rock Nation who will Smell What Rocky Maivia is Cooking when The Great One drops The People’s Elbow and Rock Bottom on that Jabroni Cody Rhodes’ Roody Poo Candy Ass and fulfills his Samoan Sensation destiny as the most electrifying Brahma Bull in sports and entertainment?
Which of these catchphrases / tag lines are you favorite, Cagesiders?
