The Rock now owns the rights to ‘Jabroni’, ‘Roody Poo’, ‘Candy Ass’, and so many more catchphrases

Dwayne Johnson officially joined the TKO Board of Directors last month and got the legal rights to his WWE ring name “The Rock” as part of that deal.

It turns out that he also got the rights to a whole bunch of his other WWE intellectual property besides his ring name. Per, TKO’s SEC filing, here is the full list of terms that he now owns the rights to, which are referred to in the filing as “Rock IP.”

The Rock

Rocky Maivia

Team Corporate

Rock Nation

The Nation

Roody Poo

Candy Ass

Jabroni

If you smell what The Rock is cooking

The Samoan Sensation

The Blue Chipper

The Brahma Bull

The People’s Champion

The Great One

Know Your Role and Shut Your Mouth

Team Bring It

The Rock Just Bring It

The People’s Elbow

Rock Bottom

Finally, The Rock has come back to ...

It doesn’t matter what…

Blue Hell

The millions… (and millions)

Rockpocalypse

Project Rock

The most electrifying man in sports and entertainment

What in the Blue Hell is Rockpocalypse and Project Rock? It doesn’t matter what it is!

Will you Know Your Role and Shut Your Mouth now that Finally, The Blue Chipper has come back to Team Corporate and will Just Bring It to WrestleMania 40 this year in front of The Millions (and millions) of Rock Nation who will Smell What Rocky Maivia is Cooking when The Great One drops The People’s Elbow and Rock Bottom on that Jabroni Cody Rhodes’ Roody Poo Candy Ass and fulfills his Samoan Sensation destiny as the most electrifying Brahma Bull in sports and entertainment?

Which of these catchphrases / tag lines are you favorite, Cagesiders?