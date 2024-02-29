I’m pretty sure that Cody Rhodes is stalking The Rock

WWE star Cody Rhodes posted his work schedule for March on social media, and I’m pretty sure it means he’s stalking The Rock.

Check it out for yourself:

Cody is a member of the Raw roster, but his schedule also includes the next three dates for SmackDown, which take place on March 1 (Glendale, Arizona), March 8 (Dallas, Texas), and March 15 (Memphis, Tennessee). Those dates happen to perfectly coincide with The Rock’s next three advertised appearances for WWE, of course.

Rhodes took a more aggressive approach on this week’s Raw, dropping his respectful tone towards Paul Heyman and asserting that he’s the one who is hunting The Bloodline this time around.

It appears that Cody’s hunt will begin on tomorrow night’s SmackDown, and The Rock will be his prey over the next few weeks.

Are you excited to see Cody Rhodes get his violent hands on The Rock multiple times in March, Cagesiders?