NXT had its smallest audience since last July

By Sean Rueter
WWE.com

The ratings and viewership data are in for the Feb. 27 edition of WWE NXT.

According to Wrestlenomics, the show averaged 570,000 viewers and scored a 0.16 rating among 18-49 year olds. It finished 10th among cable originals on the night. Bravo’s reality juggernaut Vanderpump Rules finished atop the ratings with a .30 in the demo.

Those numbers are both down from last week’s pre-taped episode, which already had the brand’s smallest overall audience since last August. The figure for last night is now NXT’s lowest last summer’s Fourth of July show. This time around it’s the 18-49 rating that’s the brand’s worst since August 2023.

Last night’s show didn’t have any marquee matches, and the segment most people were talking about today — Shawn Spears unexpected return — wasn’t advertised. Next Tuesday should see an uptick with a loaded Roadblock show featuring a WWE Women’s Tag title defense from SmackDown’s Asuka & Kairi Sane.

Here’s a rundown of NXT’s audience and ratings share of the 18-49 demographic over the past year:

If you missed any of this week’s NXT, we’ve got you covered with a live blog, our review, and video highlights.

