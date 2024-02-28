Shawn Spears (still cryptic) explanation for why he’s back in NXT

Kudos to Shawn Spears and the folks at WWE... there was nary a rumor that the wrestler formerly known as Tye Dillinger would be making his way back to the company as he did on the Feb. 27 episode of NXT. We didn’t even see anyone guess that Spears would be revealed as the person behind the various enigmatic teases that have been popping up on the show since Vengeance Day.

But there he was, laying out Ridge Holland with a steel chair. And before he departed the WWE Performance Center, Spears told us he’ll be back next Tuesday for Roadblock — and offered an explanation for his return. Kind of.

"The truth can bring you to your knees, and that's why Shawn Spears is now in NXT"



Business just picked up, @ShawnSpears is ready to take over #WWENXT! pic.twitter.com/YUJw8I4FYr — WWE (@WWE) February 28, 2024

“I like Ridge Holland. But he’s been lying to himself for far too long. That jolt of pain that’s currently coursing through his body — it’s simply the truth. That’s why I struck Ridge. The truth can bring you to your knees, and that’s why Shawn Spears is now in NXT.”

Let us know what you make of that in the comments below. And on your way down there, check out our playlist of the rest of the highlights from the Feb. 27 NXT:

Kelani Jordan vs. Kiana James

Edris Enofè & Malik Blade vs. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson

Roxanne Perez vs. Jakara Jackson

Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson confront Bron Breakker & Baron Corbin

Dijak vs. Luca Crusifino

Lyra Valkyria and Tatum Paxley challenge The Kabuki Warriors

Shawn Spears returns to NXT and attacks Ridge Holland

Von Wagner vs. Lexis King

Gigi Dolin vs. Jaida Parker

Charlie Dempsey wins the NXT Heritage Cup

FULL SEGMENT – Ilja Dragunov and Carmelo Hayes discuss the NXT Championship

Lexis King wants to destroy Mr. Stone’s life (Digital Exclusive)

Charlie Dempsey is proud to be the Heritage Cup Champion (Digital Exclusive)

For complete results and the live blog from last night’s NXT, click here. To read a complete recap & review of all the night’s events click here.